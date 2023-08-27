Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX) Short Interest Update

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, an increase of 838.9% from the July 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alset Capital Acquisition

In related news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 32,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $212,349.07. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 506,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,936.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Alset Capital Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alset Capital Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACAX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alset Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Alset Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alset Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in Alset Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alset Capital Acquisition by 31,208.8% in the 1st quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 31,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 31,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Alset Capital Acquisition Price Performance

About Alset Capital Acquisition

Shares of ACAX stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. Alset Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $15.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98.

(Get Free Report)

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alset Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alset Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.