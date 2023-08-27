AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AltEnergy Acquisition Price Performance

AltEnergy Acquisition stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. AltEnergy Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $11.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AltEnergy Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEAE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition by 128.0% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,807 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AltEnergy Acquisition Company Profile

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

