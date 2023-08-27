Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,363,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,943 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Altria Group worth $72,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 261.2% during the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 723,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,281,000 after purchasing an additional 523,062 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 109,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 19,823 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1,003.3% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 68,105 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 42,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO opened at $43.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.37.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.69%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

