Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,371 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Ameren by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Ameren by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Ameren by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of AEE opened at $80.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.91 and its 200-day moving average is $84.58. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Ameren from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AEE

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.