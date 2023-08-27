Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,371 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Ameren by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Ameren by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Ameren by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ameren Price Performance
Shares of AEE opened at $80.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.91 and its 200-day moving average is $84.58. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62.
Ameren Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.02%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Ameren from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.56.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren
In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Ameren Company Profile
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
