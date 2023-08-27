American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 343,571 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 403.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 428,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,571 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $57,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $1,187,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $515,823.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,219,539.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $1,187,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,900 shares of company stock worth $5,021,507 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBOE opened at $151.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.59. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $467.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

