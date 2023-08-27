American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,370 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $56,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Encore Wire by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Encore Wire by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Encore Wire by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in Encore Wire by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 21,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Encore Wire by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire Price Performance

WIRE opened at $159.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.04. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $206.74.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.55 by ($0.54). Encore Wire had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The business had revenue of $636.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on WIRE shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Encore Wire from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Encore Wire in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Encore Wire

Encore Wire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.