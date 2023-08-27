American Century Companies Inc. Buys 301,016 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 1,149.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,016 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.23% of AvalonBay Communities worth $54,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $1,001,550,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $275,423,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after acquiring an additional 777,631 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 255.8% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 767,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,019,000 after acquiring an additional 552,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 947,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,976,000 after acquiring an additional 275,528 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $181.45 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.07 and a 12-month high of $216.11. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.94 and a 200-day moving average of $179.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Insider Activity

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.01). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 46.32%. The firm had revenue of $690.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $620,398.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AVB

About AvalonBay Communities

(Free Report)

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.