American Century Companies Inc. Buys 62,751 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,751 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.17% of Travelers Companies worth $67,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 234.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 94,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,626,000 after purchasing an additional 65,888 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $775,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $839,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.2% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV stock opened at $161.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.57.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 42.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

