American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,717 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.91% of AutoNation worth $55,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in AutoNation by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AutoNation from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.57.

Insider Activity

In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael Mark Manley purchased 7,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.89 per share, with a total value of $1,014,230.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,714.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael Mark Manley purchased 7,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.89 per share, with a total value of $1,014,230.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,714.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $721,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,029 shares of company stock valued at $51,434,748 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AN stock opened at $153.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $182.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 58.35% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

