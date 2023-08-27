American Century Companies Inc. Has $57.02 Million Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,708,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 663,904 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.09% of América Móvil worth $57,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in América Móvil by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,925 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the first quarter worth $302,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 4.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 64.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 546,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,500,000 after acquiring an additional 213,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

AMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank downgraded América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. New Street Research upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on América Móvil in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on América Móvil from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

NYSE AMX opened at $18.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $23.07.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.55%. Research analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

