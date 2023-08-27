American Century Companies Inc. Has $72.63 Million Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 59,678 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.19% of Nucor worth $72,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Nucor by 26.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Nucor by 6.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE opened at $165.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.47 and its 200-day moving average is $155.97. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $102.86 and a 1-year high of $182.68.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at $14,371,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

