American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,715,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 169,619 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $61,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKU. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 1,361.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,217,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,064,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 540,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,814,000 after purchasing an additional 343,997 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,242,000 after purchasing an additional 340,604 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,828,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,967,000 after purchasing an additional 306,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BankUnited from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Compass Point raised their price target on BankUnited from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

BankUnited Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $25.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.26. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $40.22.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $488.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.56 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

