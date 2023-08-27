American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,895 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $56,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $36,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCK opened at $423.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $417.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.17. The company has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $441.00.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total value of $1,650,061.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,776 shares in the company, valued at $52,701,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,469 shares of company stock valued at $9,683,888 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Argus upped their price target on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.33.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

