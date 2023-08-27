American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 19,068 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,068 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Ulta Beauty worth $54,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,338 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,932,000 after acquiring an additional 852,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,535,000 after acquiring an additional 465,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $205,146,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11,441.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,707,000 after acquiring an additional 369,226 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $636.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $547.43.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA stock opened at $407.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $455.46 and its 200 day moving average is $488.14. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $373.80 and a 12 month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 64.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

