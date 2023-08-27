American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 939,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 53,526 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.61% of Sanmina worth $57,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $54.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.19. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $69.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.15.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Sanmina’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sanmina declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sanmina

In other Sanmina news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 1,366 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $75,389.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,279.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sanmina news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 1,366 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $75,389.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,279.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jure Sola sold 129,762 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $7,033,100.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,267,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sanmina

About Sanmina

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.