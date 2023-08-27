American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Stock Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,622,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.76% of PagerDuty worth $56,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 117,505 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 735.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 136,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PD opened at $24.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $103.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.25 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 27.74% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum cut shares of PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Read Our Latest Report on PagerDuty

Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty

In other news, Director Rathi Murthy sold 45,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $964,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,375 shares in the company, valued at $501,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 4,260 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $106,627.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 557,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,942,861.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rathi Murthy sold 45,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $964,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,148 shares of company stock worth $1,093,628. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.