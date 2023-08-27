American Century Companies Inc. Sells 113,588 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 961,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,588 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $55,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MET. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus raised their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.

MetLife Trading Up 0.2 %

MetLife stock opened at $62.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $77.36. The stock has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.10.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 80.93%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

