American Century Companies Inc. Sells 165,428 Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,853,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,428 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of Driven Brands worth $56,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Driven Brands by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,918,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,646,000 after buying an additional 1,273,280 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Driven Brands by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,958,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,209 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,900,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,503,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Driven Brands by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,134,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,675,000 after purchasing an additional 488,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Price Performance

Shares of DRVN opened at $14.38 on Friday. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average is $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Driven Brands had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $606.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.38 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick bought 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $997,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,363 shares in the company, valued at $55,416,944.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRVN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Driven Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.22.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

