American Century Companies Inc. Sells 210,859 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 632,640 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 210,859 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $58,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Oracle by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,080 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its position in Oracle by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,472 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,922,316 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,665,342,000 after acquiring an additional 177,083 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $1,409,896,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,630,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,173,595,000 after acquiring an additional 750,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 over the last three months. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.37.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $116.06 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $315.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

