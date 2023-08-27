American Century Companies Inc. Trims Stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 206,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,647 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $73,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of argenx by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in argenx in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in argenx by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in argenx in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARGX. Citigroup increased their price target on argenx from $450.00 to $592.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on argenx from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on argenx in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $436.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on argenx from $545.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.59.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $507.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.72 and a beta of 0.74. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $333.07 and a 1 year high of $550.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.69.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69). The business had revenue of $281.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.32 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 47.28% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that argenx SE will post -5.33 EPS for the current year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

