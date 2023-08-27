American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI) Trading Up 0.4%

American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.48 and last traded at $45.48. Approximately 13 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $45.30.

American Customer Satisfaction ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.18. The stock has a market cap of $70.49 million, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Get American Customer Satisfaction ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Customer Satisfaction ETF stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

American Customer Satisfaction ETF Company Profile

The American Customer Satisfaction ETF (ACSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large-cap companies assigned with the highest customer satisfaction scores. Holdings are weighted equally within each industry. ACSI was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by Exponential ETFs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Customer Satisfaction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Customer Satisfaction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.