American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in American States Water by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in American States Water by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 78,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in American States Water by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in American States Water by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in American States Water by 1,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American States Water in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

American States Water Trading Up 1.2 %

AWR opened at $86.59 on Friday. American States Water has a one year low of $77.91 and a one year high of $100.50. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.68.

American States Water Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.43%.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

