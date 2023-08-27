Amerityre Co. (OTCMKTS:AMTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Amerityre Co. (OTCMKTS:AMTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the July 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Amerityre Stock Performance
Amerityre stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Amerityre has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of -0.72.
About Amerityre
