Amerityre Co. (OTCMKTS:AMTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Amerityre Co. (OTCMKTS:AMTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the July 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Amerityre Stock Performance

Amerityre stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Amerityre has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of -0.72.

About Amerityre

Amerityre Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of polyurethane tires in the United States. The company provides closed-cell polyurethane foam tires for bicycles, golf and baggage carts, hand trucks, lawn and garden equipment, wheelbarrows, personnel carriers, and medical mobility products, as well as custom designed applications; polyurethane elastomer industrial tires for forklifts and scissor lifts; agricultural tires, including seeder tires and hay baler tires, as well as flat-free pivot tires that are used in irrigation systems; and specialty tires and tire-wheel assemblies.

