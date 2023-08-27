Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 94.8% from the July 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Amex Exploration Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AMXEF opened at $0.94 on Friday. Amex Exploration has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25.

Get Amex Exploration alerts:

Amex Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.

Receive News & Ratings for Amex Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amex Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.