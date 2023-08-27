Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 94.8% from the July 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Amex Exploration Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AMXEF opened at $0.94 on Friday. Amex Exploration has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25.
Amex Exploration Company Profile
