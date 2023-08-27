Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 102.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,177 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,676,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,117,460,000 after buying an additional 95,144 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Amphenol by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,149,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,077,370,000 after purchasing an additional 795,078 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,985,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $910,955,000 after purchasing an additional 322,723 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amphenol by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,939 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $26,433,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,045 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,534.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $26,433,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,045 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,534.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $56,829,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,581,880.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,289,962 shares of company stock worth $113,052,232. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APH. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $86.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.33. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $90.28.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.36%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

