Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) CEO Robert C. Daigle Acquires 8,250 Shares

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) CEO Robert C. Daigle purchased 8,250 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $70,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,435.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amtech Systems Price Performance

ASYS stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $121.41 million, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Trading of Amtech Systems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 136,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 35,678 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 215,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amtech Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor; and Material and Substrate segments.

See Also

