Analysts Set Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Price Target at $10.58

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.58.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
GRFS opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Grifols has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $10.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.76.
Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grifols will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.
