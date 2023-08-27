Analysts Set Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Price Target at $10.58

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFSGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in Grifols by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,515,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,764,000 after acquiring an additional 103,445 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Grifols by 33.4% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 10,293,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,798 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Grifols by 9.3% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,223,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,326,000 after acquiring an additional 701,008 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Grifols by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,242,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Grifols by 22.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,530,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

GRFS opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Grifols has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $10.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.76.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grifols will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

