Analysts Set Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Target Price at $23.03

Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.03.

RF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

RF opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. Regions Financial has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $24.33. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.17.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 169.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 307.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

