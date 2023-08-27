Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,016 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $7,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Aptiv by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $97.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $124.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.02.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Aptiv from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Aptiv from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Aptiv from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Aptiv from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

