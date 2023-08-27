Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the July 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Aqua Power Systems Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:APSI opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18. Aqua Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.78.

About Aqua Power Systems

Aqua Power Systems Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to engage in merger or acquisition opportunities. Previously, it was focused on the goal of developing solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States.

