Ardent Leisure Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ardent Leisure Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the July 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Ardent Leisure Group Price Performance

ARDLF opened at C$0.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.40. Ardent Leisure Group has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$0.40.

Ardent Leisure Group Company Profile

Ardent Leisure Group Limited engages in the investment, ownership, and operation of leisure and entertainment businesses in Australia. It operates theme park with 40 rides and attractions, as well as wildlife exhibits under the Dreamworld and WhiteWater World in Coomera, Queensland; and the SkyPoint observation deck and climb in Surfers Paradise, Queensland.

