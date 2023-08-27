Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Arkema Stock Performance

Shares of Arkema stock opened at $100.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.41. Arkema has a 12 month low of $67.88 and a 12 month high of $109.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.81.

Get Arkema alerts:

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Arkema will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

About Arkema

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It also provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.