Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 104.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 1,434.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Technology

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $512,439.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $961,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AZPN

Aspen Technology Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $193.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of -116.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.32 and a 12-month high of $263.59.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.07). Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a positive return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $320.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.