ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the July 31st total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASAZY shares. UBS Group lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.25.

ASAZY opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $12.78.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. It offers BIM-ready door opening solutions; doors and hardware products; electronic access control ecosystem, wireless, electronic key, standalone access, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, cylinders, exit devices, door closers, floor spring, pull handles, and other hardware; and entrance automation systems.

