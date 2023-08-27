Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Short Interest Down 36.7% in August

Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,972,500 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the July 31st total of 4,695,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HSBC lowered Assura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on ARSSF
Assura Price Performance
About Assura
Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Warrington, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 31 March 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Assura
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.