Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Short Interest Down 36.7% in August

Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,972,500 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the July 31st total of 4,695,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC lowered Assura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Get Assura alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ARSSF

Assura Price Performance

About Assura

Shares of ARSSF opened at $0.59 on Friday. Assura has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63.

(Get Free Report)

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Warrington, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 31 March 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.