Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LH stock opened at $212.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $166.93 and a twelve month high of $222.33.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.75.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

