Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,174 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in TC Energy by 30.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 48,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,222 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,376,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $92,361,000 after acquiring an additional 319,007 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 772,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 16.2% during the first quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 573,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,274,000 after acquiring an additional 80,050 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 80.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on TC Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. National Bank Financial raised TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.06.

TC Energy Stock Performance

NYSE TRP opened at $35.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.59. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 390.28%.

About TC Energy

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.