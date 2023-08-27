Atria Investments Inc Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 58.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,823 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after acquiring an additional 16,695 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $94.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.20 and a 200-day moving average of $93.44. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $99.53.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.9529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

