Atria Investments Inc Has $1.45 Million Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,847 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 24,547.1% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 949,160 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $67,224,000 after acquiring an additional 945,309 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $128,470,000 after purchasing an additional 750,144 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 920.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499,979 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $35,044,000 after buying an additional 450,982 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,893 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $88,937,000 after buying an additional 438,375 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $634,357,000 after buying an additional 356,265 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. CIBC upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.10.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NEP opened at $48.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $44.24 and a 52-week high of $86.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.36 and its 200-day moving average is $59.67.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 1.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.854 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 202.37%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.