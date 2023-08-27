Atria Investments Inc Has $1.52 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 124,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 82,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,882,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MDYG stock opened at $71.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.57. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.36 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.