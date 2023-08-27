Atria Investments Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bunge by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Bunge by 242.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bunge by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bunge

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $2,237,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,200,529.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Stock Performance

NYSE:BG opened at $112.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $116.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.99. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bunge from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Bunge from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bunge from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.29.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

