Atria Investments Inc Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSIE. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,293,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,953,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,779,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,281 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,886,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,650,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,516,000 after purchasing an additional 680,167 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GSIE opened at $30.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $32.36.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

