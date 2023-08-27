Atria Investments Inc Purchases 223 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,530,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,175,000 after acquiring an additional 27,085 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,346,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,478,000 after buying an additional 230,522 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 502,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,076,000 after buying an additional 110,891 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,628,000 after buying an additional 129,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,002,000 after buying an additional 27,435 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWL opened at $45.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $48.94.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.