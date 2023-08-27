Atria Investments Inc Reduces Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,575.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SMG opened at $51.57 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.96.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 91.85% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -108.64%.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 48,549 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $2,739,620.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,447.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 48,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $2,739,620.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,447.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 47,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $2,383,058.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,993,980 shares in the company, valued at $697,739,842.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,480 shares of company stock valued at $6,655,981 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.29.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

