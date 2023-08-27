Atria Investments Inc Sells 9,525 Shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,525 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.13% of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HNDL. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,708,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 557,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after acquiring an additional 119,603 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,662,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,546,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,188,000.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HNDL opened at $19.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average is $20.16. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.92 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Dividend Announcement

About Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

