Atria Investments Inc Takes $1.35 Million Position in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (BATS:PBDM)

Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (BATS:PBDM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000. Atria Investments Inc owned 10.52% of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF by 1,183.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF by 87.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period.

Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS PBDM opened at $26.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.19. Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $27.90. The company has a market cap of $13.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF Profile

The Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (PBDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed-market securities, excluding the US and Canada. PBDM was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

