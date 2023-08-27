Atria Investments Inc Takes $1.37 Million Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 45,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BWA opened at $39.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.41. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

BorgWarner Cuts Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 10.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.98 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.62.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

