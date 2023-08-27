Atria Investments Inc Takes Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Global Payments by 94.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 166.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:GPN opened at $121.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $136.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.63.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

