Atria Investments Inc Trims Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Atria Investments Inc cut its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,470.14.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,175.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,276.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,389.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,065.55 and a 12-month high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $982.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 2,136.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

