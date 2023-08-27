Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Shares Down 2%

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) was down 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.02.

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand and time deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

